Spider-Man 3: Not Just For This, But Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield To Turn Spidey For MULTIPLE Films?

There has been so much heat over rumours of original Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to the franchise to join Tom Holland in the third MCU Spidey film. Recently, Sony instead of rubbishing the rumours said, “Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.”

Which is not “No”. MCU fans now believe that there’s still a possibility that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might show up in the third MCU Spider-Man movie. Interestingly, there is enough evidence out there to suggest that it’s happening.

If reports are to be believed, the original cast members’ appearances in the franchise may not be limited to just the aforementioned threequel. According to Grace Randolph sources claimed that the actor intends to be able to spend more time out of the suit should he sign on for Spider-Man 3. The actor also wishes not to just swing by for a quick fan-pleasing cameo.

The report also suggests that Tobey Maguire’s wish may come true since Sony is now considering to give him his own film to reprise the role in. According to the tipster, Daniel Richtman, who on Patreon said, “Tag this under rumour but I hear that Sony might do what DC is doing and go all-in with the Multiverse idea and do new solo films for Tobey and Andrew.”

However, how exactly this would pan out is not yet clear since Richtman didn’t offer up any further details. Fans are excited with the idea of these solo movies for both of the former Spider-Man. This also means that the multiverse is set to be cracked wide open in the MCU soon and there are also several ways that they can go about pulling it off. Nevertheless, it’s a long way to go as the makers will have to first officially lock both actors in for the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

It’s yet to be seen how the audience will react to having Tobey and Andrew back on board for the upcoming sequels of the MCU Spidey films.

Rumours are also rife that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange in MCU’s Spider-Man 3. Jamie Foxx has also been roped in to play the role of Electro in the film.

What do you think about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to the franchise? Let us know in the comments.

