Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has poked fun at the year 2020 and reflected her journey in the past 11 months in a family photograph.

Making fun at the current situations that she and many have been dealing with, Kim posted a never-seen-before picture where she is seen with her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick‘s daughter Penelope Disick.

In the monochrome picture, Kim Kardashian, Penelope and the family appeared to be taking a photograph in what seems like a garden, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s post below:

In the image, Kim holds her niece Penelope as the children seem to be playing around. Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, seems a bit annoyed and has her hand on North’s face. North seems upset, too, and Kim looked stressed. Kourtney is also captured in the frame.

Kim Kardashian used the chaos factor about the picture to sum up the year, saying: “2020 as a photo.”

One follower wrote in the comment section: “Yep, this completely sums it up.”

A second user said: “Hahahaha accurate lol!”

“ICONIC,” a fan tagged the picture.

One simply said: “I love this.”

What is your take on Kim and her chaos around 2020? We found it relatable AF!

Meanhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star recently shared how being a s*x symbol can be complicated and why her husband Kanye West is affected by her dressing style.

Kim Kardashian in an interview with The Cut said, “I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that.I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want.”

