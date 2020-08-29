Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Shell Out $25.8 Million For Another Mansion In Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going super strong and the proof is the new 11,000-sq. ft. mansion they have bought together in Beverly Hills. Although the couple already own a house at the location, they have shelled out $25.8 million to upgrade a new one.

According to property records, the house was built in the 80s. It was last sold for $16.5 million in 2015.

According to TMZ reports, the latest mansion bought by Justin Bieber and Hailey sits on a 2.5-acre estate up high in the Beverly Hills mountains. Also, it comes with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The lavish house has a library that opens up to a garden, a master suite with its own patio, a home gym, a movie theater, an outdoor fireplace, infinity-edged swimming pool, a koi pond and a full-size tennis court. Apart from that, it boasts of a checkerboard stone floor in the foyer and a chef’s kitchen.

Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she feels Justin Bieber has had crazier experience of fame than her.

In an interview to Vogue, she said, “To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous. Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young. I got to grow up and get my driver’s licence and really be normal until the past three years of my life.”

