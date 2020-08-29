Brad Pitt Was Mesmerised By Nicole Poturalski At Her Husband’s Restaurant In Berlin

Brad Pitt’s romance with German model Nicole Poturalski has crushed the hopes of fans who wished he and Angelina Jolie would reconcile. Now we have come across an interesting piece of news with regards to how Pitt’s relationship began.

Brad met his new girlfriend, Nicole, at her husband’s high-class Berlin restaurant, Borchardt. The actor is said to have been enthralled by the brunette when he saw her for the first time in August 2019. The couple is currently enjoying a holiday at his luxury Chateau Miraval in the south of France.

MailOnline revealed that Brad Pitt went to the Borchardt and met its owner Roland Mary in 2009. Pitt, at that time, was shooting for the Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds in Germany. He returned to the restaurant in August last year, while promoting his film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. It was during this trip that Nicole Poturalski took Pitt’s breath away.

A close friend told MailOnline, “Brad Pitt first met Nicole Poturalski in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant. Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland [Mary] and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film.”

The friend continued, “Brad Pitt was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole Poturalski and she passed him her number. Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.”

The friend also told the publication, “Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage.”

Nicole is still married and has a seven-year-old son, Emil with Roland.

When contacted by the publication, Roland Mary declined to discuss Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski’s relationship. A spokesman for Brad Pitt declined to comment as well.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s Comment On Kylie Jenner’s Pic With Rumoured Beau Fai Khadra Steals The LIMELIGHT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube