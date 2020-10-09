



In the past couple of weeks, rapper Cardi B has been making headlines for her personal life – namely her filing for divorce from husband Offset. But today, the WAP singer is in the news for something altogether different. The rapper has received some early birthday gifts, and the pics of them are below.

The rapper, who turns 28 on Sunday (October 11), took to her Instagram story and showed off a couple of presents she already received. One of the gifts was a five-tier cake while the others were an array of sex toys. The racy boutique, Bellesa gifted both.

Sharing a video on her story of the cake she received from Bellesa, Cardi B is heard saying, “Look at this birthday cake I received from Bellesa. Woah!” The video then focuses on her daughter Kulture’s excitement seeing the cake.

In a couple of other video stories, Cardi shared snippets of her daughter Kulture digging into and enjoying the sweet treat. Doesn’t she look super cute!

In the next story, she shared the gifts the racy boutique sent her. The gift came wrapped in a big pink box with a golden ribbon and big bow. And was inside is something that we bet Cardi B didn’t expect. The rapper and family were all giggles when they found the box full of v*brators.













On the personal front, the ‘I Like It’ singer filed for divorce from her almost three-year husband, 28-year-old rapper Offset. The divorce was filed on September 16, just a few days before the couple would have celebrated their third wedding. Cardi B cited getting ‘tired of f*cking arguing’ as the reason behind the split.

During an Instagram live session, she explained, “I got tired of f*cking arguing and got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore and before you get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

On the professional front, Cardi B will next perform on October 16 in Atlanta to raise money for artists and creatives who have or are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19. She has also received four nominations at the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards. The awards will air November 15 on E!.

What would be your reaction to receiving a gift like this? Let us know in the comments below.

