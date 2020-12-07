Actress and mum-to-be Ashley Tisdale has no plans to take a long maternity break as she wants to embrace life as a working mother.

The High School Musical actress is expecting her firstborn daughter with her husband Christopher French.

“They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week. I’m sure I’ll take a month off, but I’m the type of person that’s a multi-tasker. I love to work,” Ashley Tisdale told US Weekly.

Ashley Tisdale added: “I just think I’m very present as a persona I don’t see myself taking too much time off. I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything.”

Tisdale is already making plans to juggle motherhood with her professional commitments for the reality show “The Masked Dancer”, where she serves as a judge, as she wants to approach each shoot like “a workout, maybe, schedule-wise.”

She announced her pregnancy in September. Ashley and Christopher French got married in 2014.

