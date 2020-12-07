WWE and AEW are putting up some serious competition, be it ratings or quality of matches. Now, both rival companies are eyeing to up their women’s division and are all set up with their brilliant plan of signing a talented pro-wrestler. Here we are talking about Tessa Blanchard, and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Tessa was stripped of her championship title by IMPACT wrestling a few months back. It all happened as her contract with the company was expired and she didn’t even appear in the ring. Moreover, as per reports, she didn’t even respond positively to the company. Now, the latest update is coming in on her and it’s speaking about her demand in the market.

As per WrestlingInc, both WWE and AEW are eager to sign Tessa Blanchard to give more power to their women’s division. As of now, Tessa and her husband are staying in Mexico, ever since they quarantined back in June. Both companies are keeping an eye on when she will resume her wrestling. Interestingly, it’s also learnt that she might even return to IMPACT wrestling.

So, it will be interesting to see if Tessa Blanchard joins WWE or AEW’s camp, or reunites with IMPACT wrestling.

Meanwhile, speaking of AEW, the company has been able to sign some exciting names from WWE’s camp in the last few months. Recently, we saw legend Sting joining AEW. During ‘Winter Is Coming’ episode, WCW legend made his debut. As per reports, he’s not there for just a few appearances but has been signed with a multi-year deal.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said, “AEW wanted to bring in a star from the old generation of TNT as a regular since such a move could potentially help draw in fans from yesteryears.” Sting is 61 now, and the organisers are taking extra precaution for his physical activity in the ring. It’s been said that “he won’t be taking any bumps.” We already saw AEW releasing new Sting merchandise. “They timed this right before Christmas,” Meltzer added speaking on his debut’s schedule.

