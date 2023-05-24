Selena Gomez has always been a fashion icon in the entertainment industry, giving us multiple iconic red-carpet looks to remember. The singer has a global fan following and recently shared pictures from her extraordinary Paris trip. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sel donned the perfect little red dress and showed off her cleav*ge and toned legs through it. And looking at her pictures, we could only think about how ‘we love her like a love song, baby’, haha! Scroll below to take a look at her photos.

Sel is among the most followed women on social media, with over 417 million followers on Instagram. The diva started her career with Disney and soon became a sensation worldwide, and along with having hit songs under her name, she also has a makeup brand, television shows, and Hollywood films where she has played key roles.

Now, talking about her throwback pictures, it was in 2014 when Selena Gomez attended the LA premiere of Rudderless in a Christian Dior little red dress. It’s the perfect LRD for any occasion, making you immediately steal the limelight with the oomph factor.

Sel’s satin mini dress came with a plunging neckline, and she opted for chic glam to complete the look. Selena Gomez donned her signature winged eyes, glossy peach lips, and a neat bun while accessorising the outfit with diamond jewels.

The Rare singer styled her LRD with black and transparent pumps looking extraordinary as ever in them; take a look at her pictures below:

Oh yeah, we definitely ‘love you like a love song,’ Selena Gomez.

