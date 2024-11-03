One of the top pop divas in the Hollywood industry, Madonna is one of the best-selling recording musical artists and entertainers. Popularly known as the Queen of Pop, Madonna rose to fame in the 1980s and quickly became an iconic figure in the music world. Her bold personality, daring style, and catchy pop hits like Material Girl, Vogue, and Like a Virgin revolutionized the music industry and symbolized female empowerment.

With her successful career in the music industry, Madonna has boasted a net worth of $850 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey began in the early 1980s with the release of her debut single, Everybody, followed by her self-titled album. Madonna’s ability to combine catchy pop melodies solidified her position as a pop icon. She released more albums, including Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, Erotica, Bedtime Stories, Ray of Light, and Music.

Beyond her music career, she has starred in several movies, including Desperately Seeking Susan and Evita, and directed a film, W.E. As a music artist, her tours, including Blond Ambition and Confessions, set a standard for live pop music performances. Her Sticky & Sweet Tour was her highest-grossing tour and is the 15th-highest-grossing tour ever. For her music endeavors, she has won seven Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe for her performance in Evita.

Born in Michigan, Madonna first pursued her career in dancing after moving to New York City. She played for several bands like The Breakfast Club and Emmy, and eventually became a solo artist and signed a deal with Sire Records. Her recent successful collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on the song Popular was also a success.

In addition to her music career, Madonna delivered exceptional performances in Desperately Seeking Susan, earning $80,000. For Body of Evidence, she earned her highest career salary of $2.5 million. Besides her music and acting career, she founded an entertainment company, Maverick, and had a joint venture with Time Warner. She also produced four fashion brands, collaborating with H&M in 2007 and Dolce & Gabbana. Not only this, she also launched a range of skincare products, MDNA Skin, in Japan.

Reflecting on her personal life, Madonna is currently in a relationship with NYC boxing coach Josh Popper. She has a daughter with ex Carlos Leon and a son with ex Guy Ritchie. Madonna has an adopted son, David, and two twin sisters.

Madonna’s art is reflected in her music and taste for various artworks. She has an art collection worth $100 million. She owns five paintings created by Frida Kahlo, in addition to work from artists like Damien Hirst, Marilyn Minter, Picasso, and Diego Rivera. Besides that, she owns impressive real estate. Madonna owns six properties in London alongside a 50-acre equestrian property in New York, which she purchased for $7 million.

