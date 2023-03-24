Fashion is a very subjective thing and people these days are not afraid of trying bold things. Men especially nowadays are coming out of their shells and trying out what is called to be, ‘feminine fashion’. Popular singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently shared his views on men wearing crop tops. Not just his views but he himself is setting the internet on fire sporting one of them. Scroll below to find out what his take is on this.

The Canadian singer is pretty popular around the globe and not to mention he has a massive female fanbase. Mendes recently made headlines with his rumoured romance with singer Sabrina Carpenter. But he dismissed those rumours as well. His street-style fashion has impressed many fashion critics and now his views on men donning sensational crop tops will surely increase your love for him.

Shawn Mendes has collaborated with the famous brand Tommy Hilfiger and he has been promoting his partnership for quite some time now. Recently at the Tommy Hilfiger event in London on March 21st, Mendes gave his two cents on men’s fashion. He has been photographed by the brand wearing a crop top and boy, that opened some thirst traps for sure.

Speaking on the topic of men wearing crop tops, Shawn Mendes said, “I think the crop tops, they’re just… they’re super beautiful. They look great on men. They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up, guys. They look good.” The image and the snippet of his comment have been going viral on Twitter. The singer could be seen wearing a maroon-coloured Hilfiger printed crop top with a round neck. He paired it with a brown pair of trousers that gives a peak at his underwear’s waistline.

Shawn Mendes with his perfectly styled hair and handsome face looks at the frame flaunting his chiselled abs.

Take a look at his pic and his comment here:

Shawn Mendes encourages men to wear crop tops: “They look great on men, so don’t be afraid to pick them up guys. They look good.” pic.twitter.com/4xglDB2hy3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

What are your thoughts on Shawn Mendes in a crop top or about his views regarding the same? Let us know in the comments.

