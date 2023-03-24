Hollywood stars are known for taking mammoth paychecks even for their guest appearances in movies. One of them taking some of the biggest racks to the bank is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The Hollywood biggie for a guest appearance in a Mark Wahlberg movie took a paycheck so fat that it is hard to digest the figures.

Well, this goes back to 2010 when Dwayne Johnson did a small role in an action comedy and took an amount that might leave other actors insecure. This is not the first time when a Hollywood A-lister pulled such a stunt. Actors namely Johnny Depp, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr. and a few others have got lucky to rake in a spectacular amount of money despite appearing on the screen only for a few minutes. Read on to know for which movie Dwayne Johnson got lucky with a fat paycheck.

According to a report in BuzzFeed, Dwayne Johnson pocketed a whopping $9millon for his guest appearance in Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell’s movie called The Other Guys. In the 2010 movie, Dwayne appeared only for a few minutes with Samuel L Jackson and earned quite a big amount. To be very specific, Dwayne acted on the screen for mere 15 minutes where he starred as a New York City detective. Interestingly, this was not the the first time when Dwayne rake-in such a huge amount. If reports are to be believed, the actor took home a cool $700,000 per episode for HBO Ballers during its final season in 2019. Dwayne also made headlines when he earned $20 million for his role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The California native turned heads when he happily laughed to the bank with $23.5 million upfront for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. According to multiple sources, the actor’s net worth is close to a massive $800 million.

