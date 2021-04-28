Samantha Akkineni is one of the most gorgeous, stunning and successful stars in South Indian cinema. The actress, who has featured in several hit Telugu and Tamil films, turns a year older and is celebrating her 34th birthday today. On the special occasion, we decided to talk about how The Family Man 2 actress impressed us with her fashion sense.

The actress has time and time again put her best fashion foot forward, and her Instagram account is testimony of the same. Film/web series promotions or any media event, the actress is always camera-ready with her hair, makeup and (mostly) designers ensembles.

So scroll down and take a look at these few instances Samantha Akkineni bowled us over with her fashion choices, be it dresses, sarees, pantsuits or anything else.

Satin Tassel Dress

Earlier this month, Samantha Akkineni donned a mustard hue satin strappy thigh-long dress with tassels reaching her feet for a photoshoot. While the short dress by Forward showed off her legs and the straps kept her well-toned arms on display, it was the way she carried herself that won our hearts.

The messy hair, no jewellery and minimal makeup took this look notches higher.

White Saree

For the launch of her upcoming Telugu-language mythological drama Shaakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni channelled the desi girl in her and wore a white saree by House Of Three. The scallop design on the edge, along with minimalistic work, complimented her blouse beautifully.

She completed the look with a white flower gajra and jewellery by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Simple and elegant!

Mustard Palazzo & Mustard & White Polka Dot Top

Mustard is the colours of the season, and Samantha Akkineni rocked it like a pro. The Family Man 2 actress wore a mustard palazzo and mustard, short-sleeved collar with a centre opening top. The blouse, also of the same shade, featured big white polka dots.

The actress accessorized with jewellery from Suhani Parekh’s Misho and a tied-up hairdo.

Denim-Styled Dress

For The Family Man promotions, Samantha Akkineni opted for an Abhishek Sharma creation. This denim shade and styled one piece was a knee-length dress that featured a tattered/ragged look at its hemline.

She completed her look with white Christian Louboutin heels and gorgeous makeup.

Stripped & Solid Pantsuit

Another look she donned to promote her upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video was this beige-looking pantsuit from the clothing brand, Notebook. Samantha Akkineni’s ensemble consisted of a solid material flared bottom and a knotted solid and striped top. The elbow-length sleeves contacted with the pants as they were stripped.

She accessorized with cold earrings and a bun with minimal but stunning makeup.

Striped Pantsuit

For her talk show SamJam, Samantha Akkineni opted for brick shaded pantsuits with white stripes. While the bottoms were a little flared, the top consisted of different patterns blending into one. It featured a belt at the waist that almost reached her knee, a criss-cross collared neckline and even a pocket on the right.

She styled the look with 3-inch heels, wavey hair and Risn Jewel pieces on her ears.

Special Mention – Her Stunning Ensembles To Match Her Bags

Samantha Akkineni had taken to social media and shared a 15 seconds long video of the different outfits she had planned to show off in 2020 but couldn’t because of the coronavirus restrictions in place and events being cancelled. While every look she donned was praiseworthy are eyes were stuck to the designer handbags she accessorized with to compliment each look.

Happy Birthday, Samantha Akkineni. Keep up the good work and impressing us with your fashion sense.

