SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is touted to be one of the biggest films of 2021. Reports indicated that the filmmaker is planning to release on October 13 this year. But now the given release date seems to be less likely. Scroll down to know more.

After Baahubali, Rajamouli’s RRR seems to be in huge demand among the distributors. The makers are getting paid crazy money just to get the different rights of the film as big stars like Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are involved.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming magnum-opus has got itself into a massive Covid imbroglio. A source close to the project has revealed that the given release date seems “next to impossible”.

One of the actors of RRR told the publication, “How can it release on 13 October? Both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ramcharan hasn’t shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya (featuring father and son Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan). NTR Jr also didn’t shoot this year. The plan was for them both to shoot and complete the film by July 2021. This now seems unlikely with the new Covid upsurge.”

The report claims that Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR may now be pushed to early next year. The source said, “We may come for Makar Sankranti in January 2022. Even that is doubtful at the moment.” However, the film will be not be released on OTT platforms.

Previous reports stated that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of RRR have been grabbed by Lyca Productions whereas Pen Studios has bought the theatrical rights of North India. Reportedly, the film is being bought by the distributors 6-8 months before its release.

A report from Pinkvilla also revealed that various rights of RRR have been sold at a price close to 900 crores. It includes all India theatrical rights, satellite, digital and music rights as well.

