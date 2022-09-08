Brahmastra’s Isha aka Alia Bhatt has not only been nailing maternity fashion but also serving us some stylish yet comfy promotional looks. The actress and mom-to-be has been on a roll even after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. In June, the actress shared the good news with fans every one and all in complete awe. It’s been a working pregnancy for Alia as she gets snapped at the promotional events every now and then.

Recently, the Brahmastra duo has been going places to promote their upcoming next despite facing the heat of social media.

Brahmastra duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a fashion splash during a recent promotional event in Delhi and they looked every bit stunning. For her latest promotion, the mom-to-be exuded boss lady vibes as wore an oversized Lilac blazer and paired it with a white tank top and blue mommy jeans. Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a few pictures from the photoshoot and she looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

Alia Bhatt sported her chic outfit with no make-up look and nude lipstick. She picked small golden hoops in accessories while keeping her hair side-swept. She rounded off her look with multi-coloured striped heels. Take a look at her pics below:

At the same event, Alia Bhatt not only left mesmerized with her voice but also reacted to the boycott controversy. Speaking about the negativity, she was heard telling the media, “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So please don’t spread anything like that, there`s no negative environment, everything`s good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres. We are very grateful that we can do our jobs and put a film out there for the audience to watch.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on her boss lady look? Do let us know.

Brahmastra hits the screens tomorrow, i.e., on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada across the globe.

