Your wedding is one of the most important and beautiful days in one’s life. All your life, you plan that one perfect event and outfit and when the day finally arrives, it’s better than what we actually thought. Isn’t it? Now, the wedding season is around the corner and if you’re having a low-key wedding, Dia Mirza’s red Raw Mango silk saree would be the perfect pick for you.

With changing times and trends, most people don’t opt for red outfits on their wedding day. With pastels ruling the world right now, we actually overlook the beauty of bold colours for our big day.

But if you ask me, I was and will always be a little biased towards the colour red when it comes to a wedding outfit. I really loved how gracefully Dia Mirza carried a beautiful red saree at her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.

The Thappad actress paired her red saree with an additional matching dupatta and that she donned over her head and looked elegant as ever.

Dia Mirza played wisely with her jewellery and decided to go for polki and emeralds as there can’t be a better colour than green that would make red stand out in such a stunning way.

What stole the show me was Dia’s matha-patti and bindi. It gave a delightful finishing touch to her entire wedding outfit.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Dia Mirza makes a beautiful bride. Isn’t it? I can’t get over that flawless face and extraordinary outfit.

Now, if you’re planning to get married in a close ceremony in the presence of just friends and family and haven’t picked on your wedding outfit yet, this would be the perfect pick for your big day.

Trust me and opt for this saree and be ready to get loaded with compliments.

