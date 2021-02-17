Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday posted snapshots from her wedding to Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple had tied the knot on Monday.

Advertisement

“Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,” Dia wrote with the wedding photographs she posted on Instagram for her extended family.

In one of the photos, Dia and Vaibhav can be seen exchanging garlands, while in another photo, they take ‘pheras’, in yet another photo, the bride and groom are seated in front of the holy fire while an elderly female priest recites mantras.

Dia chose a gorgeous red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun, adorned with a gajra. Groom Vaibhav turned out in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

Industry colleagues and netizens showered love and wishes. Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Esha Guupta, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Salim Merchant were among Dia’s B-Town colleagues who posted congratulatory messages for the newly-weds.

This is Dia’s second marriage. She was married to filmmaker Saahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Be The First Woman Ever In The Family To Lead Business

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube