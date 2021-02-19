The wedding season is here yet again. And according to muhurat’s this year, it’s one of the busiest wedding seasons of all time. Now, if you’ve still not picked a wedding outfit for your BFF’s wedding, don’t worry. We have got you covered. From Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif to Malaika Arora, here are Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree that would make you stand out of the crowd.

Now, if your best friend is getting married, it makes sense for you to create a little drama around your wedding outfit. It’s always good to create a slight oomph with your outfit, isn’t it? Totally.

Let’s take a look at these Manish Malhotra’s sequined saree to take inspiration from:

Kiara Advani:

The Good Newwz actress wore a mint green metallic sequined saree and the internet is going gaga over that hot bod. The saree is from Manish’s Taban 20/21 collection. She paired it with a one-shoulder spaghetti-strapped blouse with a criss-cross pattern at the back.

Kiara Advani kept her makeup simple with just bold brows, heavy mascara eyes and gloss on the lips. She accessorised the look with ear studs, bangles and a statement ring. Isn’t that one gorgeous look for your BFFs wedding? Pick this one and be ready to steal the bride’s thunder with this outfit, haha!

Katrina Kaif:

The Bharat actress wore a sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection called Ruhaaniyat and looked beautiful as ever. It’s a six-yard chiffon saree in grape rose ombre shade and the actress paired it with some exquisite statement jewellery.

Katrina Kaif paired it with a sleeveless silk blouse with the saree and for makeup, Katrina chose soft glam. She kept her eyes smokey with bronze and metallic hues with perfectly sculpted cheekbones with loads of highlighter and glossy pink lips.

Malaika Arora:

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish celebrities in B-town. This diva often makes a style statement with her outfits and wore a Manish Malhotra sequined saree during one of the episodes of India’s Best Dancer. It was a beige ombre beautiful six-yards saree that the actress paired with a matching silk and gold brown blouse.

Malaika looked super hot in this saree with minimalistic makeup and accessorised it with just a statement ring.

Tara Sutaria:

Forget about the saree but what stole the show for me was that plunging neckline silk blouse. How can someone not look at you if you wear this stunning outfit to your BFFs wedding? I mean.

Tara Sutaria wore a glittery sequined saree by Manish Malhotra on Diwali and stole the show with that extra GLAM in her outfit. The diva accessorised the look bead necklaces and rings. For makeup, she went subtle glam with loads of highlighter and lip gloss. Chic yet sexy, isn’t it?

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi happens to be one of Manish Malhotra’s favourite muse to dress up and play up. The Dhadak actress paired with a matching plunging neckline sequin blouse and looked pretty as ever.

Janhvi Kapoor kept the glam subtle with pink hued makeup, lips and accessorised it with beautiful earrings.

That’s a pretty guide to steal the bride’s thunder on her wedding day, haha.

