A red bridal trousseau for Indian weddings is what white dresses are to western-hemisphere brides. From cadmium to cherry and wine to burgundy, most Indian brides have opted for shades of red for their gorgeous nuptials, following a custom deeply rooted in Hindu traditions. However, of late, there’s been a 360-degree shift in bridal style amongst Indians, and a lot of credit for the same can be given to Bollywood brides who ditched red to opt for pastels and hues for their fairytale weddings. But we believe this minimal color trend will die down shortly, and ever-gorgeous red will rise soon, and yet again, we have Bollywood babes to credit.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made us all fall in love all over again when they shared dreamy pictures decked up in pinks and pastels from their fairytale wedding in Italy. Recently, Kiara Advani opted for a similar theme and stunned in a pink-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga as she took the big plunge with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, Bollywood hotties Parineeti Chopra and Athiya Shetty opted for ivories and off-whites for their D-day, inspiring an entire generation of brides.

However, this festive season, our favorite Bollywood actresses, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday, opted for stunning red sarees, and we believe the iconic color will soon be the hot trend during the upcoming Shaadi season.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a red floral saree paired with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a V-shaped plunging neckline. She accessorized the look with jhumkas, and wore a bindi to add more depth to her ethnic attire as she stepped out in town for Durga Pooja celebrations. The Tiger 3 actress oozed an energetic charm in red, exhibiting a charismatic aura, and we think this look will be adopted by many newlyweds during the wedding season.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

The fashion quotient of KKK’s Diwali get-together was simply high. Kareena Kapoor stunned in a stunning saree from the collection of Atelier Shikhar Bagh. The flaming red organza saree was styled with a strapless blouse. Bebo further accentuated the ethnic charm with Kundan diamond earrings, a dainty bracelet, and a ring. Those who are not fans of heavy sequins and embroidery can go for this easy breezy saree this shaadi season.

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is our favorite Bollywood hottie who can slip into a dress as easily as she can ooze oomph in a saree. For a Diwali bash recently, the Kabir Singh actress opted for a shimmery red saree paired with a patterned strappy blouse. Ki accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace. This can be a stylish look for the brides who aim to make a statement at their reception.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently attended a star-studded gala hosted by the Ambanis, where she made her presence felt in a red ensemble. The diva was seen emanating festivity in an exquisite saree from the label Arpita Mehta, and she paired it with a full-sleeved blouse. The entire look put together made AP look regal, and we can already envision many brides copying the stunning actress during the upcoming shaadi season.

5. Tamannaah

Tamannaah is one firecracker who has a thing for red. Recently, the Jailer actress made the internet drool over her figure-hugging blouse with dazzling sequin embellishments that perfectly complemented her red saree. She accessorized the look with oversized earrings and wore golden heels to complete the look. It’s a perfect party look to celebrate the new beginnings, isn’t it?

