Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to make heads turn with her every outing. Kareena is gearing up for her OTT debut with Netflix’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ and attended the trailer launch of the film earlier today. While she was at it, the actor also served a masterclass in fashion donning a stunning Sangria-hued head-turning outfit of our dreams.

OTT is the way to go and Kareena Kapoor has joined the bandwagon as she is set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh‘s Netflix film ‘Jaane Jaan’ along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai earlier today where Bebo made a fashionable appearance, putting her charming superstar persona on display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kareena wowed everyone in a wine hued co-ord set making hearts skip a beat. The actor was seen stepping out in a three-piece wine-hued outfit which consisted of a halter neck bralette, asymmetrical skirt, and blazer. The outfit was made of silk material with the skirt cut in a dhoti style and the breasted blazer with netted sleeves hooked with a gold button.

She accessorized the look with a pair of embellished statement earrings in gold with dangling charms. She rounded off the look with open-toe heels in the color same as her outfit and tied her hair in a neat low bun. Her look kept subtle, keeping the daytime event in mind which allowed her personality to shine through while also radiating a graceful charm.

For the makeup, Bebo went with her signature airbrushed glam with bold eyeliner, nude lips, and contoured cheeks. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

The power dressing perfectly embodied Bebo’s boss-girl spirit and elevated her s*x appeal with every move oozing confidence, and we simply cannot get enough of her irresistible grace and charm.

How much would you rate Bebo’s latest look on a scale of 1-10? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Puts A Racy Display Of Her Curvaceous Figure In The S*xy Lacy Lingerie, Who Would Belive She’s 54? The Mother Is Mothering & How – See Pics Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News