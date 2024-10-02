John Amos, the renowned actor known for his performance in CBS’ Good Times, passed away at the age of 84 on August 21st. The actor’s son confirmed his death over a month later, revealing that he died of natural causes.

Amos had a long and illustrious acting career, appearing in several shows and films. This helped him accumulate considerable wealth in his lifetime. Let’s take a look at John Amos’ net worth.

John Amos Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, John Amos’s net worth was $300,000 at the time of his death in August 2024. He earned most of this money through his film and TV career. Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1939, Amos graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in sociology.

After playing football at the school and college level, Amos played the sport professionally in the American Football League for three years. He then switched to acting and became well-known for playing Gordy Howard, the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1973. He shot to fame by portraying James Evans Sr. in the comedy show Good Times from 1974 to 1976.

At the time, Amos wanted the show to portray a positive image of African-American families, but he often disagreed with the writers, leading to his firing after the third season. In 1977, he played Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking miniseries Roots, which earned him several accolades. He appeared in many other TV shows as well, including Hunter, The West Wing, and Men in Trees. He also had recurring roles on Two and a Half Men and The Ranch.

Amos’ film credits include Let’s Do It Again (1975), Coming to America (1988), and Die Hard 2 (1990). He also wrote and performed a one-man play called Halley’s Comet, which he took worldwide. Aside from acting, Amos released a country music album in 2009, which further added to his earnings.

His last acting appearance was in the 2023 British film The Last Rifleman. The actor earned several awards and nominations during his career, including an Emmy nomination for Roots. In 2020, he was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame for his contributions to entertainment.

