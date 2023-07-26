Jennifer Lopez is not only a popular name in the music industry but also in the acting industry- she has carved a path for herself apart from being a celeb wife. She is an actress, a singer, a lovable wife and a doting mother. However, it seems like she is ageing like a fine wine. Each day, she flaunts her toned figure, and on her birthday, she opted for something shimmery, and we are in love with her look.

Who will say JLo is 54 years old? Does she look like so? Nope! Well, Lopez has kept her figure as it is and is known for flaunting her curves in bikinis. Apart from grabbing attention for being Ben Affleck’s wife, JLo is often in the news for her fashion affair. Scroll ahead to check it out.

For her 54th birthday, Jennifer Lopez wore a silver shimmery gown with a backless feature while flaunting her smooth back in the outfit. She paired the look with diamond and emerald earrings, along with a bracelet and a few finger rings. She opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined eyebrows and mauve glossy lip shade. With a sleek hair do, Lopez completed her look.

Check out the pictures here:

For the next look, Jennifer Lopez wore a barely-there black printed bikini and added a few boho chunk jewellery, including a pair of gold ear drops, bracelets, layered neckpieces and all. She added a hat and a sheer kimono on top of it to give a new touch to the look. With dramatic eyes and nude lips, Jennifer kept the look as bold as possible. She left her hair open to flow over her shoulders. She flaunted her washboard abs and cleav*ge like a pro.

Well, which look of hers did you like the most? Let us know your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s birthday looks.

