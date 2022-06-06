Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan are only a few of many Bollywood kids making quite a buzz over this fashion. As we grow into a newer generation, fashion trends keep evolving. From an old-school streetwear style to the Y2K revival, the Gen Z takes inspiration from the past.

Baggy mom jeans, a loose graphic tee, and a fresh pair of sneakers (mostly Air Jordans now) are a common look. Everyone has their way to style it. The early 2000’s trend is altogether an aesthetic in itself. Here are a few of the Bollywood stars rocking the Gen Z fashion trends.

Janhvi Kapoor

This autumn look is to die for! The nude colour palette, the knitted crop top, the pants, and the coat go well together, especially with the background that looks nothing short of a painting.

Aaliyah Kashyap

While Janhvi Kapoor kept it minimal, Anurag Kashyap’s daughter took it to the extra mile with this look! Aaliyah’s Instagram is a haven for fashion inspiration. These 90’s baggy jeans paired with a bralette and a big jacket is the best combination for the bandana, belt, and chain.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter rocks the white baguette with the denim shorts, a plain top, and an oversized shirt.

Ahaan Panday

The starkid shows off his midriff as well as the Calvin Klein underwear strap, which has become a cool thing to do again. A sweatshirt and the joggers can never go wrong.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor looks like a doll in this plaid mini-skirt and turtleneck crop top. The small bag looks super cute like her.

Sara Ali Khan

The Atrangi Re actress is one of those whose fashion reflects her vibes which are fun. Sara Ali Khan looks uber cool in this vibrant fit.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim rocked the look from Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jeh’s birthday. The maroon jacket matched Nike’s swoosh.

Shanaya Kapoor

It seems like the Kapoors were born with an extremely good fashion sense. We can’t take our eyes off Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya’s baggy ripped jeans, a backless crop top, and the Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 sneakers look!

