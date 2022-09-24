TV diva Hina Khan never leaves a chance to take social media by storm whenever she posts photos of her stunning self. Hina rose to fame with one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later grabbed headlines for her fashion choices during her stay in Bigg Boss. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, makes sure to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share some stunning photos of herself looking decked up in a saree which could be your next fashion pick.

For her latest shoot, Hina Khan wore a mauve pink embroidered saree which she paired with a matching sheer cape. Flaunting her curves, Hina looks stunning as she opts for pink lips and light make up keeping the highlighter on point. The diva tied her hair in a lower bun with small earrings. A couple of days back, she had also shared a reel that saw her getting decked up in the saree.

Check out Hina Khan’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Captioning the clip she wrote, “Halka halka suroor hai… Teri nazar ka kasoor hai… #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Well, if you have been looking for the best Karwa Chauth outfit then this could be one of the best picks for you. Designed by Torani, this Gulaabi saree will cost you around Rs 52K. Might be a little out of budget but totally worth it.

A couple of days back, Hina Khan shared her chic look by wearing a white lacy top paired with an oversized blazer and ripped jeans. Letting her straight hair down, she opted for light and casual make-up while rounding off her look with pink pump heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a song opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

