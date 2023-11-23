From Thanksgiving to Christmas and the New Year, the party season is around the corner. With an endless roster of holiday occasions that call for celebrations, all the fashion aficionados are on the lookout for the best party fits. It’s that time of the year when we want to put our best fashion foot forward, aligning with the hottest trends as we gear up to welcome new beginnings, and a little black dress just doesn’t suffice.

Gone are the times when sequin and shimmer outfits were the only ones that oozed party vibes; it’s the time of minimalism, and everyone wants to make a sophisticated statement, opting for chic and classy ensembles. If you are someone who wants to make the most of the upcoming party season by turning up stylishly in the best of wardrobe choices, we got you covered. Today, we will be sharing some of her hottest party dresses of the season, featuring our favorite Bollywood stars.

From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Tara Sutaria, Bollywood babes have been at the forefront of influencing trends. Be it making a daring choice in a revealing outfit or embracing your curves in a bodycon dress, these fashionistas know how to slay and today, we will be sharing our best party picks, taking inspiration from the ever-gorgeous B-town hotties.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt had all the eyes on her when she walked the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a stunning cherry red mini ensemble. The National Award-winning actress wore a mini Gucci jumpsuit featuring a plunging v-neckline, an open-back design, a cinched waist, and a mini hem. She teamed her fit with matching maroon platform heels from Gucci and accessorized the look with gold earrings and bracelets.

Her glam for the star-studded night included brown eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lipstick. She let her shoulder-length straight hair open, perfectly defining her face. Check out her look below:

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her minimalistic approach to fashion, which has become the hottest trend of late. Recently, the Phone Bhoot actress was out and about in a stunning bodycon one-shoulder red dress that accentuated her curves perfectly, and it has all the potential to be your Christmas party outfit for this year. Kat accessorized her looks with dangler earrings and scarpin heels as she walked the red carpet, flaunting her infectious smile.

Katrina let her long, luscious locks cascade down her shoulder gracefully and opted for her signature muted glam with an airbrushed look, including contoured cheeks and nude lips. Take a look:

3. Tara Sutaria

Tara redefined her fashionista status in an all-black ensemble, demonstrating her impeccable, sophisticated taste in fashion. The Apurva actress was in attendance at Kartik Aaryan‘s star-studded bash in a stunning black maxi dress, bringing her outstanding elegance to the party. She added drama and flair by wrapping a similar dupatta-like cloth around her hands, which reminds us of Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days.

The diva accessorized her look with bling circular studs and wrapped two similar silver bracelets around her left hand. She complemented her gorgeous appearance with a flawless matte base, eyeliner, blushed cheeks, contoured jawline, and glossy lips. Have a look:

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

