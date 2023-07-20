Deepika Padukone is a fashion diva who is loved by all for her absolutely classy choices. Be it her outfits or makeup, the gorgeous lady has bowled us over with her impeccable fashion sense. She has always been experimenting with new looks, and manages to look stunning every single time. Her fashion sense is versatile. She can pull off anything, from traditional Indian wear to Western gowns.

The Pathaan actress is also not afraid to take risks, and she has been known to wear some very daring outfits. However, no matter what she wears, Deepika always looks confident and stylish. Her ability to keep the audience hooked with her style and panache is evident in her photoshoots. She has done several racy and hot photoshoots that have broken the internet.

We caught hold of one such defining photoshoot of Deepika Padukone done for a magazine. Deepika Padukone looks confident and alluring, working her way with the camera looking right into your eye, leaving an everlasting impression. The photo shoot was shared by a Reddit fan page of the actress and oh boy she looks like a dream in this white halter-neck monokini!

While Deepika Padukone chose to wear bold makeup highlighting her face, she used a dark-kohled eye with her tied in a ponytail carefully and neatly at the back ,making her face steal the focus. In one of the pictures, she put on display her toned back and perfectly round b*tts, while in the other picture, she carelessly lay sideways, flaunting her perfect curves and raising the oomph level to the maximum.

DP chose to go accessory free for the photoshoot as she posed on the sand, clinging to her serving the perfect thirst trap. And we are sure Ranveer Singh would go, ‘Oh girl, you’re definitely mine’ looking at these pictures.

You can take a look at this stunning photoshoot shared by a Reddit community r/DeepikapadukoneFan here.

