Apart from their record breaking songs, BTS’ members are also known for their over-the-top looks. The seven members of the group never shy away from flaunting their physique and off-beat fashion choices. Last year, BTS’ V broke many stereotypes dressing himself in a shimmery outfit with blinky jewels.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, debuted as the band’s member in 2013. He was joined by his teammates: RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Suga.

While the BTS members have grown as a group, they have also established themselves as individual K-Pop idols. All the seven members have become global ambassadors of various international brands. V is the ambassador of the luxury brand CELINE, alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum. The K-Pop idol is always a guest to every global event of the brand. Last year, he attended the brand’s fashion show in Paris, France.

During the show, the singer wore a full-sleeved black shimmery turtle-neck t-shirt and paired it with matching leather pants. V looked oh-so-s*xy as he flaunted his lean physique in the perfectly fit outfit. The 27-year-old fashioned his locks in a middle partition. He also added a matching belt and a pair of boots to the look. In a few snaps, he carried a trendy oversized leather jacket.

While V’s entire look was extremely graceful and offbeat, what stole our hearts was his heavy diamond studded necklace. The piece of jewel was indeed something you will not see any man carrying but BTS’ V nailed it. He was confident and had the perfect attitude to flaunt the jewel. Check out his pictures that he shared on his Instagram here:

What are your views on BTS’ V’s look and would you dare to wear it? Let us know in the comments.

