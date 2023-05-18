And Urvashi Rautela is back again! The B-town diva made her much anticipated Cannes appearance this year by attending the film festival on Day 1 and walking the red carpet in a pretty pink gown. She looked gorgeous as ever. After making heads turn yesterday, May 16, she is back again with a kind-of different look.

Urvashi Rautela made our hearts skip a beat with her glamorous second-day red carpet appearance at the renowned Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in a breathtaking sequin-frill orange gown, by ace designer Tarik Ediz , Urvashi exuded elegance and confidence as she graced the red carpet with her radiant smile and captivating presence.

She came for the screening of the film Kaibutsu. Urvashi Rautela certainly did not disappoint. Her choice of a sequin-fringe orange gown perfectly showcased her impeccable style and flair for making a statement.

The gown, adorned with shimmering sequins, caught the light in the most enchanting way, creating a stunning visual effect as she glided down the red carpet. We must say, she was carrying it very well.

The vibrant orange hue of the gown beautifully complemented Urvashi Rautela’s radiant complexion, making her stand out amidst the sea of celebrities. The frill detail added a touch of playfulness and movement to the outfit, giving it an ethereal and whimsical charm.

Urvashi effortlessly carried the gown with grace and poise, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and ability to command attention. Her face was flawlessly sculpted with subtle contouring, enhancing her features and giving her a chiseled look. Her eyes were the focal point of her makeup, adorned with smoky bronze tones and long, fluttering lashes that added a touch of drama and allure. Her lips were painted with a bold shade of orange, harmonizing flawlessly with her gown and tying the entire look together. Urvashi was styled by international designer Bożena Janisiw for this stunning look.

Urvashi’s choice of accessories perfectly complemented her ensemble without overpowering it. She opted for minimalistic yet striking diamond earrings Serendipity Jewelry that added a touch of sparkle to her overall look. Her hairstyle was elegantly swept back, allowing the focus to remain on her stunning gown and flawless makeup. For the accessories, she also carried a mini pearl studded red bag from the TА́DA brand.

Urvashi Rautela‘s red carpet moment at Cannes will be remembered as a standout highlight of the festival. Her impeccable fashion choices and radiant presence continue to solidify her position as one of Bollywood’s most captivating and influential stars.

Urvashi Rautela’s red-carpet journey at Cannes Film Festival serves as an inspiration for all those who aspire to make a lasting impression in the world of fashion and glamour. Her second-day appearance will undoubtedly be remembered as an iconic moment, where she showcased her undeniable style and left an indelible mark on the red carpet scene.

