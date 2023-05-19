The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is witnessing the expected amount of glitz and glamour. On the 3rd day of the festival, Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a cream and blue gown with her lips in blue too.

Urvashi made a startling entry and took over the internet. The actor wore a corseted gown with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves by ace designer Saiid Kobeisy but it was her makeup that did the entire talking. The exquisite craftsmanship of the gown, with feathers cascading down the skirt, created a dramatic yet graceful effect, reminiscent of a majestic bird in flight.

Urvashi Rautela matched the teal blue on her gown with the shade of her lipstick. She tied up her hair in a side-parted bun, wore exquisite diamond jewellery by Seema Somanni, and carried a tiny potli bag from IRIS NOBLE encrusted with Swarovski to go with her overall look. Juliana Moreira who made the actress styled her entire and made her look like a goddess beauty. Check out her pictures here:

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Commenting on Urvashi Rautela’s blue lipstick one netizen wrote, “Doremon ki behn lag rhi💀” Another added, “Bachpan me jab pen chalna band hojati thi to refill ko khichte the mu se to aise hojate the wahi kiya inhone bade home” A third commented, “Cartoon jaisi lag rahi hoooooooooooooo”

Another online user added, “Lipstick colour achha nhi lag raha hai, baki aap bahut beautiful ho😍😛” While a fifth noted, “It seems she kissed a venomous blue frog” Another comment read, “Mujhe pta h aapke pen refill khatam ho gyi thi or aap usme phook maar rhi thi lekin aapne phook under ki tarf leli .😂😂” One more added, “Koi cartoon movie me ni lega tumhe”

Fans, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders couldn’t help but applaud her fearless choices, celebrating her willingness to push the boundaries of traditional red carpet fashion.

Urvashi Rautela has been putting a stunning display of glamour at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival. She first made waves on the internet with her statement alligator/lizard neckpiece that she paired with a pink tulle gown. After this, she channelised her inner Victorian princess in a sheer orange number with a halter neckline. This was her third red carpet appearance and she definitely made some eyes pop with the choice of her lipstick.

