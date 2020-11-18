Pavitra Punia is one of the most talked-about contestants in the ongoing Bigg Boss 14. One can never miss her in an episode as she makes her presence felt even without indulging in politics.

Advertisement

The actress first made her appearance on screen in the youth-based reality show “Splitsvilla 3”, which aired on 2009. Later, she was seen in popular shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein“, “Balveer Returns” and “Naagin“.

Advertisement

Pavitra Punia is currently creating waves in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

With her tattoos, rings and fashion statements, Pavitra Punia has always had the spotlight on her. But what has caught the attention of fans is something quite different.

The fact that her lips are looking fuller on “Bigg Boss 14” is unmissable.

There have been reports suggesting that Pavitra, who was in a relationship with former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Paras Chhabra, went under the knife to enhance her thin lips.

Pavitra has never confirmed or denied the news.

She is currently making waves in the Bigg Boss 14 house with her romance with actor Eijaz Khan. The two are seen getting closer in the show.

So much so, that Eijaz in an episode was heard saying that he would take Pavitra to make her meet his father.

Must Read: When Nana Patekar Took An Indirect Jibe At Salman Khan: “Unki Aukaat Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube