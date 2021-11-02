The festival of bright colours, lights and gorging on endless mithai is here! With the festive fervor everywhere, we are here to help you decide your Diwali outfit picks as we take you through some of the impeccable ethnic outfits worn by your favorite actors and fashionistas from Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain-2.’ Let’s kickstart the festivities in full swing.

Advertisement

Here are some of the beautiful outfits worn by actors throughout the show, that became a highlight for the audience and can also be your Diwali go-to outfit picks:-

Shubhavi Choksey in a stunning Benarsi suit

For one of the tracks, actress Shubhavi Choksey wore a yellow and Fuchsia Benarsi attire that created news all over the internet because she looked absolutely resplendent in it. Exuding regal vibes, she paired her outfit with chunky gold jhumkas, a traditional ring and finished it with a flawless rosy make-up. Now, if you’re looking to go for a royal vibe this Diwali, Shubhavi’s outfit can just be the right match!

Advertisement

Sneha Namanandi slayed in a royal blue shimmer lehenga set

Dressed to slay, actress Sneha Namanandi wore an exquisite shimmer blue lehenga and set our social media feeds on fire with her gorgeous appearance. Sneha completed the look with beautiful danglers and nude make-up. Needless to say, she raised the hotness quotient with her entire look. So, this is your cue to go all out this Diwali with your OTT lehengas and jewelry.

Dressed to kill – Pranav Mishra in a black kurta set

For one of the celebratory tracks in the show, actor Pranav Mishra nailed his ethnic look with a sharp black statement kurta and paired it with white pajamas. Looking absolutely dapper, his classic black shoes definitely elevated the otherwise subtle attire, adding the young and energetic vibes that he was going for. This is an absolute winner for all the guys out there looking to ace it on Diwali.

Turquoise Anarkali suit adds a spark to Alefia’s charm

Alefia Kapadia’s elegant turquoise green anarkali suit with yellow lace detailing really made an impression. The actress accompanied the gorgeous dress with exquisite shimmer gold dupatta and a heavy dainty jewellery set. An absolute classic look for your Diwali festivities!

Manya Singh’s super-trendy maroon co-ord set

For a particular episode, actress Manya Singh wore a deep maroon co-ord ethnic set. The blouse was adorned heavily embellished with gold handiwork. The cape, also had gold embellishments and the flowy plazzo plants completed the entire look. An out and out winner if one is looking to stand out in a sea of crowd this Diwali!

So, tune in to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, every Monday – Friday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

Must Read: Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna Shares He Feels Lucky & Proud To Work With Rupali Ganguly: “I Really Love Her Comic Timings”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube