Ana de Armas starrer From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’s teaser was recently released, and she will set the screen on fire in this action thriller. The actress has shown her prowess in the action genre and has been doing it for a long time. Ana floored everyone as the gorgeous Paloma in the Daniel Craig-led James Bond movie No Time to Die. One of her looks was highly appreciated in the fashion world, and today, we will speak of that in our article.

Ana’s character, Paloma, is a CIA agent who assists James Bond. The actress described her character as irresponsible and bubbly. She played a crucial role in Bond’s mission. The movie was released in 2021 and collected a whopping $160.89 million at the US box office and a mammoth $774.15 million globally. The film featured Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and Rory Kinnear in their roles from the past films.

Ana de Armas’s black gown is iconic from the James Bond movie No Time To Die. She was photographed in that dress behind the scenes, and it has once again resurfaced on the social media platform X. GoldenSeries posted her throwback pictures from the film’s set on the social media handle. The Blonde actress wore a black satin dress that was backless and featured crisscross details.

The dress had a dangerously plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Ana de Armas carried the outfit with grace and elegance, as she looked unparallelly stunning. Her makeup also elevated the look, and it was comprised of a Dewey foundation base. Her eyes were subtly kohl-lined and had an ample amount of mascara. She sported a red blush on her contoured cheeks and a bold red wine-colored lipstick to complete the makeup.

Since Chopard was the jewelry partner of the James Bond franchise, Ana de Armas was given elegant pieces from the brand. She wore a diamond neckpiece and diamond studded earrings. For footwear, the Deep Water actress sported laced stilettos. The actress kept her medium-length bob-cut hair open and casual. Check out the pictures here:

