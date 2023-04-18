This Friday, April 21, is going to be a treat for movie lovers in India. This Eid, the world will see the release of Salman Khan’s much-awaited family-drama action film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the ‘King of Bengali Cinema,’ Jeet’s Chengiz.

In an exclusive chat, while promoting the first Bengali that will be releasing simultaneously in the regional language and Hindi, the actor–born Jeetendra Madnani and his co-star Susmita Chatterjee got candid about the upcoming clash, seeing Salman and his film as competition and lots more. Read on to know all they had to say.

Talking about the upcoming clash on Eid – between his Bengali film Chengiz and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and if he feels the competition, Jeet told us, “Unke saath competition ka soch bhi nahi sakta. (We can’t even think of competing with him).”

On being further asked if he’s scared of the upcoming clash between Chengiz and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – especially given the number of fans Salman Khan has, Jeet said, “Darr… darr ki baat nahi. Hum apne product ke upar vishwas rakte hai, iska matlab yeh nahi ki hum samne wale ya kissi se bhi daare” (Fear… we aren’t afraid. We trust our project to do well but that doesn’t mean we are scared).”

Jeet- known as the King of Bengali Cinema, further added, “Darne ki baat nahi hai, lekin… comeptition Salman bhai se kaise hoga? Woh itne bade… mega star hai woh. Nation ne unko itne salo se itna pyaar diya, hum sab unko pasand karte hai (It’s not about being scared, but we can’t compete with Salman, He’s a mega stars who has been loved by many for years. We all like him).” Chiming in, Jeet’s Chengiz co-star, Susmita Chatterjee, said, “Hum sab unse pyaar karte hai, woh sabke Bhaijaan hai (We all love him. He’s everyone’s Bhaijaan)” to which the actor agreed.

