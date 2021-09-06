Advertisement

Conditions are still uncertain for the Indian film industry due to the scare of COVID’s third wave, but Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom has shown a way to follow. Post Akki’s BB arrived in theatres, many films have announced their new release dates with KGF 2 at top of the list. In the coming days, whenever normalcy in theatres returns, screens are going to be flooded with biggies from all over, with South making the impact.

If we talk about the most awaited Indian releases, Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR are a safe bet for the top 3. For sure, the audience will get a lot to choose from, but the competition is bound to increase between Bollywood and different film industries within the country. It’s an alarming sign for Bollywood and below is why we say so.

It’s good that healthy competition will increase the quality of the product, but Bollywood movies might find it hard to retain screens even in North Indian markets forget the South market. Given the buzz of South biggies like KGF 2, RRR and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, one can see that exhibitors and viewers are excited for these biggies and their Hindi versions.

We got in touch with Sanjay Bhandari (distributor and film financing expert). Sanjay shared his views on the South’s potential to overshadow Bollywood post-COVID. He said, “I would say, more competition and challenging time for Bollywood in terms of retaining their north Indian screens window for their films.”

Well, signs are clearly seen as exhibitors all over the country are awaiting the release of KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa. Let’s see if Bollywood has a strategy to deal with the growing competition.

We even asked about the impact of multiple delays on Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83. Sanjay shared, “The buzz and craziness about these films will be always there before its release, whenever it will come for release. These movies are event cinema and are made for theatrical release, it will create a box office storm once they hit the theatres.”

