Jackie Shroff is known for being a powerhouse in the Bollywood industry for decades now and indeed he is still winning hearts through his acting.

Even though the ‘Radhe‘ actor has seen a lot of success, this solely doesn’t imply that he hasn’t endured through any harsh times in his past.

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff had produced the black comedy thriller, ‘Boom’, back in 2003. The movie starred superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman, and Katrina Kaif. However, the movie did not work as expected at the box office which led to Jackie’s family facing some terrible financial situations. The situation was so huge that the actor had to even sell their house and its furniture to keep up with the losses.

When Jackie Shroff was asked if, during that phase, he ever thought that his kids shouldn’t continue the field of acting and look for some other profession, the actor simply replied, “No, I never thought that way as these things never crossed my mind.”

The actor remembering his past also admitted that “I have gone through the highs and lows of the financial aspect of this business and during the lows, I have just tried to keep my head held high and return whatever was owed in the maximum capacity possible. A lot of people supported me within the industry, so the family that brought me here from the chawl and when I went down, pulled me back, that family deserves my undying support and association. This is a beautiful industry and as soldiers serve the country and give them courage, we try to entertain people’s hearts.”

Recently, the whole Shroff family shifted to a new house that Tiger Shroff bought for his mother. The house is located in one of the most expensive areas of Mumbai. Jackie is too pleased and is very grateful to God for blessing him with this growth.

