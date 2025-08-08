Nearly 20 years after its initial 2004 airing, the historical Korean classic Toji, The Land, is back in the limelight. Starring Yoo Joon-Sang, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Kim Ji-Hoon, this beloved series—adapted from Park Kyung-Ri’s novel Land—is set to debut on an OTT platform, sparking excitement among K-drama enthusiasts.

What is Toji The Land about?

Directed by Lee Jong-Han, Toji, The Land is celebrated for its emotional storytelling and historical authenticity. After premiering on SBS in 2004, the series quickly gained popularity, becoming one of the most-watched dramas of its time.

Originally aired in 2004, Toji, The Land premiered with a strong 18.3% nationwide viewership. However, by episode 2, the K-drama reached 20.2%. As the storyline unfolds, the drama continues to soar. By episode 32, aired in 2005, it attracted a 30.5% rating based on the average nationwide rating, via KBIzoom. The plot revolves around Seo-Hee (Kim Hyun-Joo), whose mother left her in her childhood with one of the servants. So, since childhood, Seo-Hee has faced a lot of troubles, and during those years, her lowly friend Gil Sang (Yoo Joon-Sang).

With her friend’s support, she avoids marrying Cho Byun-Choo and builds a successful career as a merchant. Originally slated for 50 episodes, the series was extended to 52 and ended with a strong 23.6% viewership rating. It dominated its time slot and competed with several iconic dramas, becoming a cultural phenomenon. According to TNS Media Korea, the show was particularly popular among older audiences, attracting 28.4% of women and 20.1% of men in their 50s.

Toji, The Land remains a timeless classic that resonates across generations. It showcases powerful performances by actors like Kim Hyun-Joo, Yoo Joon-Sang, Yoo Hae-Jin, and Kim Gap-Soo. Director Lee Jong-Han emphasized the focus on balancing the characters’ emotional depth with historical accuracy, staying faithful to Park Kyung-Ri’s original novel.

When & Where can you stream Toji, The Land?

After 21 years, Toji, The Land is returning to Netflix. It will offer longtime K-drama fans a nostalgic experience while introducing new viewers to this historic masterpiece. Catch it starting August 26, 2025.

