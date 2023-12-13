Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has created history, generating a revenue of more than $1 billion. It is now officially the highest-grossing musical tour ever, beating Sir Elton John’s five-year Farewell tour – Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The musical genius generated a revenue of $939+ million with his tour.

Interestingly, while Sir Elton John has accumulated this number over 330 shows from 2018 – 2023, Tay has achieved the unthinkable with just 60 shows in 2023. However, the tour will continue till December 2024.

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift‘s sixth concert tour, which is a tribute to her musical eras. It has songs from her albums and runs for 3.5 hours, where 44 songs are divided into 10 acts to showcase Tay’s musical journey. The tour started in March 2023 and will end in December 2024 in Vancouver.

If numbers have to be considered, then Tay’s tour revenue is more than the grand total of the world tours of Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen combined! Renaissance World Tour by Beyonce, The 2023 Tour by Bruce Springsteen, and the E Street Band have earned $579 million and $379 million individually. Both tours have been the highest-earning tours of 2023.

Interestingly, the Eras Tour broke records even before the first show. The demand for the tickets was so high that it could not be fulfilled, and the website through which the tickets were getting booked sold almost everything within a few minutes.

According to a report, on the first day of the tickets’ pre-sale in the US, the Eras tour sold over 2.4 million tickets, a record earned by Taylor Swift as she became the only artist to sell the most number of tickets in a single day. She even surpassed Robbie Williams, who sold 1.6 million tickets for his Close Encounters Tour in 2005.

According to the latest report by Polstar, the Eras tour has sold a record-breaking 4.5 million tickets for 60 shows. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour’s revenue is followed by Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has earned $667,726,905 this decade.

While Tay still has a year with her tour, it would be interesting to see where she would finish with her tour.

