Can you imagine a wedding or a sangeet ceremony complete without a quintessential, classic Punjabi dance song? Allarhan De from ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ starring Sonam Bajwa & Tania, joins the rich list of wedding songs.

A fun Punjabi dance number, Allarhan De’s video is live on the Tips Punjabi YouTube channel. Filled with the electrifying beats of dhol and quirky lyrics, it makes you want to hit the dance floor instantly. Set against a typical Indian-Punjabi wedding, the funny moments and relatives create a perfect wedding environment, with a touch of humour and will make everyone dance to its beats.

The melodious voice of Nachhatar Gill with Kaptaan’s quirky lyrics to N Vee’s impressive music makes this song a perfect wedding song.

Actress Tania says, “Allarhan De is our dedication to women who wish to break all the rules and dance through the process” further adding, “I am glad the film is getting its due attention; people are loving the songs & its storyline. We are getting a great response.”

Nachhatar Gill talking about the song said, “Allarhan De is an upbeat wedding/sangeet song, there is a little bit of a tease to it. So once you start hearing, you’ll be forced to shake a leg. Right from the start to the end, N Vee has created an energetic fusion.”

The film follows the mission of Sonam Bajwa around the time when women were not allowed to attend the Baraat ceremony during Punjabi weddings due to male dominance. Despite facing suppression, the women in the movie yearn to attend the ceremony and plan to sneak in, defying the societal norms that restrict them.

Starring Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz in important roles, ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a complete family entertainer, penned by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film has been directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and is slated for release on May 26th.

