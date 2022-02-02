When we say Indian Cricket Team’s former captain, the first name that pops up on everyone’s mind is MS Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) and that’s just undeniable. The cricketer has blown our minds through his amazing cricket skills.

Well, it now looks like Mahi is all ready to showcase his new side to the world. Confused? No worries, we got you covered. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Former cricket captain, MS Dhoni is all set to feature in a graphic novel as the lead character. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently took to the social media handles to unveil the first look of him as the lead character, Atharva from his upcoming graphic novel titled ‘Atharva: The Origin’.

While sharing the present news and the video of his upcoming venture, on Facebook, Mahi captioned the post which read, “Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva….”

Talking about the preview of his upcoming graphic novel, the short clip featured Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield. The cricketer’s character is seen fighting off an army of demons on a battlefield, and not to forget that oh so chiselled body of his graphic avatar. The fans of the cricketer have showered their love over Dhoni’s new post.

The preview of Atharva has indeed made all of us damn excited to watch Mahi in this upcoming novel. For the unversed, is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani`s unpublished book. His book is said to be of the same name.

As per reports flowing around, the graphic novel is backed by Dhoni Entertainment. Which is Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s media company which they founded in 2019.

Are you excited to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his upcoming graphic novel, ‘Atharva: The Origin’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

