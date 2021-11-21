The National Congress Party and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been at each other’s throat for a while now ever since the arrest of Aaryan Khan in a cruise ship drug raid. While the NCP has been digging out data regarding Sameer Wankhede – the NCB zonal director’s nikaah, the man probing the drug case has been denying that.

Now the ongoing feud between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and NCB’s Sameer has had a new development. Two new documents regarding Nawab’s marriage have now come to the fore – a marriage certificate and a wedding reception invitation card.

Nawab Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan took to Twitter and shared what she claimed to be Sameer Wankhede’s marriage certificate. The document states that it was issued by marriage officer JG Barmeda of the Bandra Marriage Registrar’s office. Sharing the documents on her Twitter handle, Nawab Malik’s daughter wrote, “While Mr Wankhede and his kin continue to be in denial despite all the evidence, here’s another piece of proof for all to see. Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s wedding invite. Funny that a man who demanded arrests on the basis of assumptions refuses to acknowledge such hard facts.”

The marriage certificate features the signatures of three witnesses – Yasmeen Aziz Khan, Nikhil Chheda and Glen Patel alongside those of the bridegroom Sameer Wankhede and the bride Dr Shabana Quraishi. Besides the marriage certificate, Nilofer Malik Khan also posted what she alleges to be their reception invite.

As per the copy she shared, the wedding was held on December 7, 2006, with the ‘nikaah’ ceremony scheduled for 7 pm followed by dinner that evening. The bridegroom’s name in it was printed as “Sameer’ (s/o Mr Dawood and Mrs Zaheda Wankhede)” and the venue was stated as Lokhandwala Garden in Andheri West in Mumbai.

While the NCP has been slamming Sameer Wankhede, the NCB Zonal director has also received support from many including Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Dr Prakash Ambedkar and more. Sameer’s wife Kranti Redkar has also been defending her husband against the allegations being levelled by Nawab Malik and his daughter.

