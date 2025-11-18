Zootopia 2’s pre-sales began in China, and it registered strong numbers on its pre-sales opening day. It has also beaten F9’s pre-sales collection at the box office in China. This is the biggest pre-sales kickoff ever for Hollywood animation at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film received rave reviews from critics, and this sequel is sure to smash a few box office records. The first film was also a massive critical and commercial success. It collected over $341.3 million domestically and $1.02 billion worldwide. Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer won the Oscar for this film in the Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

Zootopia 2’s pre-sales kick off in China

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Zootopia 2 began its pre-sales this Monday, before the film’s release on Wednesday, November 26. The report revealed that the film collected a solid $2.5 million in pre-sales for the November 25-30 period. There are still eight days to go before the film arrives.

1st day pre-sales breakdown of Zootopia 2 in China

Tuesday previews – $77k

Wednesday, opening day – $1.3 million

Thursday, November 27 – $181k

Friday, November 28 – $282k

Saturday, November 29 – $565k

Sunday, November 30 – $137k

Total – $2.5 million

Records achieved by the film on its 1st day of pre-sales in China

With 87,000 screenings already listed on the first day of pre-sales, the film has officially surpassed Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s record for the highest number of day-one pre-sale screenings for a non-Chinese release.

Zootopia 2 registered the biggest pre-sales kickoff ever for Hollywood animation in China. It is also the 3rd biggest kickoff post-COVID for non-Chinese films. The Zootopia sequel has achieved this feat by beating F9‘s $2.1 million. It is only under Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $3.6 million and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $8.5 million first-day pre-sales collection.

According to the report, pre-sales for Disney animations are slow in China, and they do not build up early; hence, this surprisingly strong start is quite unusual. The next few days will reveal whether this turns into another heavily front-loaded opening or something huge.

This kind of wave Hollywood hasn’t seen since Avatar 2 in China post-COVID. It is expected to perform really well at the box office in China. Zootopia 2 is set to be released in China on November 26.

