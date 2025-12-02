Zootopia 2 is crushing it at the box office in China. After a record opening at the Chinese box office, the animated sequel is now set to beat Aquaman’s lifetime collection in China as the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film ever. The film will achieve that feat in less than ten days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is already the tenth-highest-grossing film of the year, beating three MCU biggies in one weekend. The animated movie is trending worldwide and is expected to remain at the top until Avatar: Fire and Water releases later this month. Till then, it will rule at the top without any competition.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in China after six days

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2 collected solid $14.5 million on its first Monday at the box office in China. It collected this amount over 311k screenings, losing 67k screenings from Sunday. The sequel declined by 79.9% from its record-breaking Sunday to hit the $286.2 million cume at the Chinese box office. It has also been reported that 80% of Monday tickets were bought during the day and 20% during pre-sales.

Set to beat Aquaman’s collection in China

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman is one of the highest-grossing DC movies ever. In China, the film also experienced a successful run, collecting $298 million in its lifetime. Now, the Zootopia sequel is on track to beat Aquaman and become the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film ever at the Chinese box office. It would also cross the $300 million milestone in China, making Zootopia 2 the 6th Hollywood film to hit this mark in a single international market.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films ever in China

Avengers: Endgame – $632.1 million The Fate of the Furious – $392.8 million Furious 7 – $390.9 million Avengers: Infinity War – $359.5 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million Aquaman – $298 million Zootopia 2 – $286.2 million Venom – $269.2 million Avatar – $262.1 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $261.2 million

Zootopia 2 has scored $2.5 million in pre-sales for Tuesday, and it is playing over 306k screenings. The animated sequel has been running in the theaters since November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

