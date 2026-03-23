Kollywood is enjoying a streak of box office success. After Thaai Kizhavi, Ken Karunas’s romantic comedy drama Youth has emerged as a super-hit, that too in only 4 days of its theatrical run. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Youth Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Youth collected 5.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It recorded its highest single-day, with another good growth from 4.9 crore garnered on Saturday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office lands at 17.25 crore after 4 days. Ken Karunas’ directorial has recorded the 2nd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Tamil cinema. It surpassed Thaai Kizhavi (13.80 crore) by a huge margin, staying only behind Parasakthi (27.60 crore). Including GST, the gross total stands at 20.35 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 3.6 crore

Day 2 – 3.5 crore

Day 3 – 4.9 crore

Day 4 – 5.25 crore

Total – 17.25 crore

Youth is a box office super-hit!

The romantic comedy drama is made on an estimated budget of 6 crore. In only 4 days, the makers have raked in returns of 11.25 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Youth has gained the super-hit verdict with profits of 187.5% already in the kitty. With little to no significant competition, it will be exciting to see how it fares during the weekdays.

Youth Box Office Day 4 Summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net – 17.25 crore

India gross – 20.35 crore

ROI – 11.25 crore

ROI% – 187.5%

Overseas gross – 4.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 24.50 crore

Verdict – Super-Hit

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