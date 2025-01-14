Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release is now posing a threat to recent releases in the Hindi belt. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s 2013 romantic comedy is enjoying spectacular footfalls and refuses to slow down. It has maintained a steady hold on the second Monday. Scroll below for the day 11 box office update!

Giving January releases a run for their money

There are currently two new releases in the Hindi belt – Game Changer and Fateh. Both films witnessed over 60% drop on their first Monday. In comparison, YJHD witnessed a similar trend on its second Monday, adding 0.50 crores* more to the kitty.

The 11-day total of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release now stands at 16.45 crores*. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 12.15 crores

Day 8: 0.80 crore

Day 9: 1.47 crores

Day 10: 1.30 crore

Day 11: 0.50 crores*

Total: 16.22 crores*

Second highest-grossing re-release in Bollywood

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying an exceptional re-release. It has surpassed many recent re-runs, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Laila Majnu, among others, to become the #2 highest re-release grosser in Bollywood.

Take a look at the top highest-grossing re-releases in Bollywood below (net earnings):

Tumbbad: 32 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 16.22 crores (11 days)

Rockstar: 10 crores

Laila Majnu: 9.15 crores

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 6 crores

Kal Ho Naa Ho: 4.15 crores

Veer Zaara: 2.20 crores

Karan Arjun: 1.3 crores

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani: 0.6 crores

It is to be noted that YJHD has earned almost 62% higher than Ranbir Kapoor’s recent other re-release, Rockstar.

YJHD Total Box Office Collection

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone starrer had earned 190.03 crores in its original run. Combined with the re-release, the lifetime collections now come to 206.25 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Fateh Box Office Collection Day 4: Sonu Sood’s Film Is Leading The Race Against Bollywood’s First Release Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News