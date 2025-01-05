Bollywood lovers are currently having a blast at the box office, enjoying Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-releasing in the theaters. In two days the film stands at a total of 3.50 crore at the box office!

YJHD Re-Release Box Office

On the second day of its re-release, on Saturday, January 4, the rom-com earned 2.25 crore at the box office, which was a jump of 80% from the previous day, which earned 1.25 crore.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani OG Box Office

In its initial run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned a total of 190.03 crore at the box office. After adding 3.5 crore with the re-release the film is racing towards the 200 crore club.

Budget & Profit

The rom-com has been mounted on a budget of 45 crore at the box office and after earning 193.53 crore in total, it has increased it profit and in total delivered a profit of 330%.

Over the weekend, the film might earn in the range of 6 crore, which would be a successful run at the box office. However, it would be interesting to see where this would land at the box office by the end of its re-release run.

Fourth Highest Grossing Film Of 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2013 after Dhoom 3, Krrish 3, and Chennai Express. In order to claim the third spot, Deepika Padukone will have to surpass her own Chennai Express that stands at number 3 with a total of 227 crore at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Max Box Office Collection Day 11: Kichcha Sudeep’s Film Recovers 63% Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News