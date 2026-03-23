Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights has turned its production cost into profits. The film now stands significantly above its break-even target at the worldwide box office. It still has some juice and is poised to reach a key global milestone before leaving theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far domestically?

Due to the multiple new movies, the period romance drama has dropped out of the top 5 and is at #10 this weekend. The film grossed only $475k on its 6th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. The movie declined by 71.6% only from last weekend and lost a harsh 1,300 theaters in North America. The film is running on only 601 screens in its home territory. After its 6th weekend, the domestic total of the Margot Robbie starrer is $83.3 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Wuthering Heights edges closer to the $250 million milestone

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals that Wuthering Heights is still experiencing a strong run at the overseas markets. Internationally, the romance drama raked in $3.1 million in its 6th weekend across 78 markets. With just a 48.3% drop from last weekend, the movie’s overseas total has hit $151.1 million cume. Allied to the domestic total of $83.3 million, the worldwide collection of the period drama is $234.4 million. It is tracking to earn around $250 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Wuthering Heights

Domestic – $83.3 million

International – $151.1 million

Worldwide – $234.4 million

Earns 17% return on the break-even target

According to media reports, the Margot Robbie-starrer period drama was made on a budget of $80 million, and thus its break-even target is $200 million, applying the 2.5x multiplier rule. The period drama has earned $34.4 million above its break-even point, representing a 17.2% gain. It is in a profitable territory and is expected to continue for a bit longer.

What is the film about?

Set in the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, the film explores the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Directed by Emerald Fennell, based on Emily Brontë’s literary work, with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the leading roles, was released on February 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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