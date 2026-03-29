Margot Robbie-led Wuthering Heights’ box-office success has slowed a little owing to multiple new releases. It has now surpassed the worldwide box-office collection of another period drama, Little Women. It is an Oscar-winning literary drama starring an ensemble cast. This puts Robbie’s film on an elite list and is expected to further boost its collections, giving it an edge at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wuthering Heights’ collection so far at the worldwide box office

The R-rated romance drama by Emerald Fennell collected $100k on its sixth Friday at the box office, and it also lost a huge number of screens in North America. This week, the film lost around 378 screens in its domestic territory. It can fight against the new releases, but it is helpless against the exhibitors. In 43 days, the domestic total for the R-rated drama has reached $83.6 million.

Wuthering Heights is expected to end its domestic run between $85 million and $90 million. According to Box Office Mojo, the Margot Robbie starrer has collected $152.5 million at the international box office so far, and the total is still counting. Adding domestic and overseas box office collections, the worldwide gross has reached $236.1 million. It is expected to end its worldwide run at around $250 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Wuthering Heights

Domestic – $83.6 million

International – $152.5 million

Worldwide – $236.1 million

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

According to the box-office database, Wuthering Heights has surpassed the worldwide box-office haul of Little Women. Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, is the seventh film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel Little Women. It features an ensemble cast comprising Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

Margot Robbie has worked with Greta Gerwig on the blockbuster movie Barbie, and their collaboration garnered a lot of attention. Gerwig’s Little Women collected $108.1 million domestically and $220.1 million worldwide. The R-rated romance drama has surpassed Little Women’s worldwide haul.

This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about Wuthering Heights proving it can compete with one of the most successful modern literary adaptations, signaling a win for both prestige cinema and box office viability. Wuthering Heights was released on February 13.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: They Will Kill You Box Office: A Disastrous $2M+ Opening Day Sets The Tone For A Troubled Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News