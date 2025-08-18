After the acclaimed 2022 horror hit Barbarian, Zach Cregger’s latest directorial outing, Weapons, has taken the horror world by storm, earning a stellar 94% critics’ score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: Rotten Tomatoes). On the box office front, the movie has grossed nearly $149 million worldwide and currently ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025.

In doing that, Weapons has also outperformed an underrated superhero movie starring Sinners actor Michael B. Jordan. That film is the 2012 found-footage superhero sci-fi flick Chronicle. Read on to see how the two films stack up at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Chronicle – Box Office Comparison

Here are the current box office tallies of Weapons and Chronicle, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $89.1 million

International: $59.7 million

Worldwide: $148.8 million (as of today)

Chronicle – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $64.6 million

International: $62.1 million

Worldwide: $126.6 million

As you can see, Weapons leads Chronicle by roughly $22 million globally, with its advantage coming mainly from North America.

How Far Is Weapons Behind Sinners?

Regarding worldwide box office, Michael B. Jordan’s highly rated supernatural horror film Sinners has grossed approximately $365.9 million (Box Office Mojo). This means Weapons is currently trailing by about $217.1 million. Whether it can close the gap, or even surpass Sinners globally, remains to be seen.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance.

Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling? The film features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among other cast members.

Weapons Trailer

