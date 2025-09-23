The Conjuring: Last Rites has emerged as the highest-grossing horror film of the year, beating Sinners. With that, Weapons lost its spot as the third-highest-grossing horror flick of 2025. To reclaim its third rank, it will now have to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines worldwide. Keep scrolling for a detailed report.

Weapons at the worldwide box office

The horror original directed by Zach Cregger collected $1.2 million on its seventh weekend at the North American box office. It missed the $150 million domestic milestone by a whisker this weekend, as the domestic total stands at $149.7 million. Adding that to its $113.8 million international cume, the worldwide cume is $263.5 million.

Check out the film’s worldwide collection breakdown.

North America – $149.7 million

International – $113.8 million

Worldwide – $263.5 million

Weapons Vs Final Destination: Bloodlines

Josh Brolin starrer Weapons is original story Weapons was produced at a cost of $38 million. It has earned $168.5 million more than its $95 million break-even target, which is 77.4% more than the target. Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines collected $313.03 million in its global run against a production cost of $50 million.

Final Destination: Bloodlines’ break-even target was $125 million, and it earned $188.03 million more than that. The film has collected around 50.4% more profit than the break-even point. Thus, Weapons won the battle of returns, but can it win the global total battle against Bloodlines?

Almost $50 million away from Final: Destination Bloodlines

Weapons emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year a few days back. But The Conjuring 4 emerging in the #1 rank, pushing Sinners to #2, has also led to Weapons losing its 3rd rank. Now, to regain that spot, it will have to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines. Josh Brolin‘s film still needs almost $50 million to beat Bloodlines’ global haul, which seems unlikely now. Therefore, Zach Cregger’s film has to settle for being the 4th biggest horror hit of the year. Weapons was released on August 8.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Freakier Friday Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $1M Away From Beating This Horror Hit & Achieving A Significant Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News