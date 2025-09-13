Weapons has turned into one of the most surprising hits of the year. More than a month after its release, the film is still running in theatres and continues to add numbers to its total. Even with its daily earnings dipping in the past week, the movie is expected to reach around 260 million dollars by the end of this weekend. The film, directed by Zack Cregger and led by performances from Julia Garner, Amy Madigan and Josh Brolin, has managed to win over both critics and audiences.

Daily Earnings of Weapons Slow Down After a Month

The slowdown in numbers has been visible. On Thursday, Weapons collected around $331,000, which was its weakest single day showing so far, falling about 25% from the almost $441,000 earned the previous day.

Earlier this week, the film made $418,000 on Monday and $634,000 on Tuesday, which shows that it has not touched the one million dollar mark on any day this week. This dip is not unusual, as most movies see a decline after staying in theatres for more than a month. Even with that trend, Weapons still has the potential to climb closer to the 300 million dollar mark, a level that the year’s two biggest horror titles, Sinners ($336.6m)and Final Destination: Bloodlines ($310.4m), have already achieved.

Weapons Nears $150 Million in North America

In North America, the film is moving towards the 150 million dollar milestone, while its international total has already crossed 100 million dollars, per Box Office Mojo. Since it cleared its budget weeks ago, everything now adds to the profit. The longer it remains in theatres, the more it strengthens its position as one of the most profitable horror films of the year.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $144.7m

International – $110.5m

Worldwide – $255.2m

Weapons Set to Overtake Jordan Peele’s Us at the Global Box Office

Weapons is also closing in on the worldwide collection of Jordan Peele’s Us, which earned $256 million worldwide in 2019. Peele’s earlier film Get Out had made him one of the most talked-about directors, and although Us didn’t receive the same level of acclaim, it was still a strong box office success. Weapons recently passed the original total earnings of Get Out ($255.4m), which is another mark in its favour.

While Weapons has edged ahead of Us on the global chart, it still trails behind in domestic numbers. At the moment, it sits as the fourth biggest horror movie of the year, with The Conjuring: Last Rites recently overtaking it. Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines lead the pack, leaving Weapons in pursuit. If its steady run continues over the weekend, it will pass films like Us, Halloween, Annabelle and A Quiet Place: Day One, entering the list of the top 20 highest grossing horror movies of all time.

