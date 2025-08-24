Expectations were at par, but destiny had different plans for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. Due to underwhelming content, the YRF spy thriller is struggling to boost footfalls despite the weekend benefit. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer may fail to become the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 box office early trends!

War 2 Day 11 Early Estimates

As per estimates, War 2 added moolah in the 6.50-7 crores range on day 11. It should have ideally showcased growth on the second Sunday, given there was no new competition, but the action thriller remained on similar lines as 6.80 crores earned on Saturday. Hindi contributed over 90% of the total earnings, while the remaining sum comes from the Telugu belt.

After the second weekend, the cumulative total of War 2 will land between 226.45-226.95 crores. Tomorrow it will surpass Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express, which garnered 227 crores in its lifetime.

Here’s a detailed day-wise breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office (all languages):

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Day 9: 4.05 crores

Day 10: 6.8 crores

Day 11: 6.50-7 crores (estimates)

Total: 226.45-226.95 crores

War 2 vs Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie is currently competing against the historic Indian animated epic action drama, Mahavatar Narsimha. Despite its 31st day in theatres, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial added around 6 crore to its kitty. Its total earnings in India will land at an estimated 230 crores.

War 2 had the opportunity but failed to beat Mahavatar Narsimha during its second weekend. Given the lukewarm response, the collections will drop again starting the second Monday. Meanwhile, the craze for the animated mythological film is still intact, which means it may eventually end its run as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film, while Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will land at #4.

